Charlotte Le Bon, Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger on the set of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger has clarified recent comments made by another member of The White Lotus cast about filming one of the show’s most outrageous moments.

Earlier in the season, Patrick and his on-screen brother Sam Nivola’s characters certainly raised eyebrows when they shared a kiss during a night of partying – at the suggestion of two girls they were seemingly trying to impress.

After the sequence aired, Charlotte Le Bon claimed that Patrick found shooting the kiss “really difficult”, remarking: “We all thought he was going to throw up. And Sam was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s just a kiss, calm down!’.”

Reflecting on filming the kiss during a wide-ranging cast interview in The Hollywood Reporter, Charlotte recalled: “In the beginning, they just did a little kiss. Mike [White, the show’s creator and director] was like, ‘I’m sorry, guys, but this needs to be a little more’.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola share a kiss in The White Lotus HBO

She went on to say that while Sam pushed on so that the pair could be “done with it”, and Patrick still “went for it”, he was a little uneasy afterwards, with Charlotte even making a “prolonged gagging noise” to convey his reaction.

“The thing is, that reaction? It’s Saxon,” Patrick himself insisted. “When I’m in character, I believe that’s what he would’ve done. Right then, and then again the next morning, it’s like, ‘Is he going to throw up?’. And he does.”

He added: “I hope it wasn’t taken out of context, that I would throw up because of Sam or whatever.”

“Oh my God, I don’t want Patrick to be mad at me [for saying he wanted to throw up],” Charlotte also said.

Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of The White Lotus season three via Associated Press

Viewers, of course, now know that things escalated even further between the Ratliff brothers, with Sam’s character performing a sex act on Patrick’s during a threesome on a yacht.

