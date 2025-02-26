Patrick Schwarzenegger Makes Surprising Admission About His NSFW White Lotus Nude Scene

Patrick Schwarzenegger via Associated Press

Patrick Schwarzenegger has previously claimed he had no issues going nude in one of his first scenes in the new season of The White Lotus.

But what the US actor is only just revealing is that the sequence was actually his idea.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick revealed: “On the day that we filmed that scene, they had like underwear and pyjamas and stuff out.

“I was like, ‘dude, this guy would just walk around naked. This is not the kind of guy who’s wearing pyjamas to bed. He sleeps naked and his brother being there is not going to change anything’.”

Patrick continued: “You see that in the line he says about the real issue is how I’m going to jerk off with you in here.

“It’s such a ridiculous line but that’s the sort of thing that’s really going through his head.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon in his now-infamous White Lotus nude scene HBO

The scene in question has already proved to be one of the biggest talking points of the show, not just because of the nudity, but because of the inappropriate bedtime conversation between Patrick’s character and his brother.

In both episodes of the current season that have aired so far, viewers saw that Lochlan Ratliff was somewhat fixated on his brother’s naked body, leading to speculation there could be more going on with the family than first appears.

During an interview published in Radio Times last week, Patrick claimed: “I think that Saxon actually really does care about his brother. He cares about his sister. He loves his mum and his dad. He looks up to his father like no one else.

“And I think that the relationship with his brother – although it’s very odd and weird, which is what Mike [White, the writer of The White Lotus] wanted – it’s still very loving.”