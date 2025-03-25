Patrick Schwarzenegger Gets Honest About Very Awkward 'Fan' Encounter

Thanks to his breakout performance in the current season of The White Lotus, Patrick Schwarzenegger is more recognisable than ever.
Or, at least, that’s what you would think.
The former Gen V star has revealed he recently had a humbling encounter with a “fan”, that turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.
Posting on X on Tuesday afternoon, Patrick recalled that he’d been approached by a girl who asked him: “Excuse me… are you the…?”
After confirming with an “awkward laugh” that “maybe” he was – she then professed her love for his work in Pretty Little Liars.
The only issue there, of course, is the fact that Patrick never actually appeared in that show.
“Oh I’m so sorry!! I thought you were someone else!” the girl in question then told him, before walking off.
Still, at least he saw the funny side of the otherwise awkward encounter…
Those of us who actually are watching The White Lotus will know that Patrick’s character is currently embroiled in one of the show’s most outrageous storylines ever, after it emerged that his on-screen brother performed a sex act on him during a threesome.
Since the latest episode aired, the actor has spoken out in defence of the show, with both Patrick and co-star Sam Nivola insisting that the much-discussed storyline is about much more than just “shock value”.
“There’s some sensationalism, but then there’s also the stuff behind the wall of the character and what he’s dealing with in the conflict of what just happened,” Patrick claimed earlier this week.
He added: “There’s always more than what just meets the eye of the shock value on the screen.”
Patrick – the son of action star and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver – recently spoke candidly about the awkward moment he watched one of his earlier nude scenes alongside his famous family.
The White Lotus continues on Mondays on Sky and Now.