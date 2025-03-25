Patrick Schwarzenegger Gets Honest About Very Awkward 'Fan' Encounter

Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of The White Lotus season three last month via Associated Press

Thanks to his breakout performance in the current season of The White Lotus, Patrick Schwarzenegger is more recognisable than ever.

Or, at least, that’s what you would think.

The former Gen V star has revealed he recently had a humbling encounter with a “fan”, that turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

Posting on X on Tuesday afternoon, Patrick recalled that he’d been approached by a girl who asked him: “Excuse me… are you the…?”

After confirming with an “awkward laugh” that “maybe” he was – she then professed her love for his work in Pretty Little Liars.

The only issue there, of course, is the fact that Patrick never actually appeared in that show.

Girl “Excuse me… are you the…??!?”



Me: awkward laugh “ughh maybe yeah”



Girl: “omg I love pretty little liars!”



Me: “oh. Ha ha. I’m actually not in that show”



Girl: “oh I’m so sorry!! I thought you were someone else!” …… Walks away — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) March 25, 2025

“Oh I’m so sorry!! I thought you were someone else!” the girl in question then told him, before walking off.

Still, at least he saw the funny side of the otherwise awkward encounter…

Since the latest episode aired, the actor has spoken out in defence of the show, with both Patrick and co-star Sam Nivola insisting that the much-discussed storyline is about much more than just “shock value”.

“There’s some sensationalism, but then there’s also the stuff behind the wall of the character and what he’s dealing with in the conflict of what just happened,” Patrick claimed earlier this week.

He added: “There’s always more than what just meets the eye of the shock value on the screen.”