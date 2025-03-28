Patrick Schwarzenegger Claims White Lotus Co-Star Was Worried About Being Called A 'Nepo Baby'

Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of The White Lotus last month via Associated Press

It’s been well-documented that Patrick is the son of the action star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and the journalist Maria Shriver, who both attended the show’s premiere with him last month.

However, what fans might not realise is that Sam also has family connections to the entertainment industry.

The Perfect Couple star’s mum and dad are the actors Emily Watson and Alessandro Nivola, which seemingly led to him worrying about accusations of nepotism once the show began airing.

Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger play brothers Lochlan and Saxon Ratliff in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

During a recent interview with IndieWire, Patrick was asked whether he and Sam ever spoke about their backgrounds as the children of actors, and while he said that conversations were had with creator Mike White about his own history, it wasn’t something that ever came up between himself and his on-screen brother.

“We never talked about it through the lens of Sam and I in the story,” Patrick explained. “I’m embarrassed to say that I didn’t even know who Sam was or who his family was until like six months into the thing.

“He was, like, ‘Oh, I hope they don’t call me a nepo baby’. And I was, like, ‘Why?’.”

“I didn’t know really at all, so there you go,” he added.

Patrick and Sam with their on-screen sister Sarah Catherine Hook via Associated Press

“They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on,” he claimed (although many critics expressed the opinion that he’d somewhat missed the point of the discourse surrounding Hollywood nepotism).

“Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment.”

