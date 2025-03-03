Patrick Schwarzenegger Auditioned To Play This Iconic Superhero... But 'Didn't Get Any Feedback'

The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger Dia DipasupilFilmMagic

Patrick Schwarzenegger may be stealing the spotlight on our screens in third season of the The White Lotus at the moment, but the star has revealed that he doesn’t land every role he goes for.

In a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Gen V star (and son of Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger) shared that he auditioned for the titular character of James Gunn’s Superman, which is set to hit cinemas this summer.

Patrick explained that he didn’t get further than a self tape submission, saying: “I don’t think I got any feedback. I think it was like, ‘No, not for you.’”

He also auditioned for hit alt-superhero TV show The Boys (to play Homelander) before going on to land a part in its spin-off series Gen V as Golden Boy.

It’s safe to say he certainly has something for superhero roles.

Earlier this year Patrick made his debut as Saxon Ratliff in the third season of The White Lotus.

Slated for a July release, the American actor will star in the film alongside Rachel Brosnahan, who will take on the role of Lois Lane in James Gunn’s latest offering.