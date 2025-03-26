Patrick Schwarzenegger Just Made A Very Bold Claim About The White Lotus' Final 2 Episodes

Patrick Schwarzenegger on the set of The White Lotus season three Fabio Lovino/HBO

Anyone who loved The White Lotus’ first two seasons will already know that as the finale approaches, that’s usually when things begin to take a wild turn.

Viewers got a taste of that this week, when it emerged that one of the Ratliff brothers had performed a sex act on the other during a drug-fuelled threesome after a night of partying – and apparently, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

During an appearance on Drew Barrymore’s talk show on Tuesday, White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger teased that the remaining two episodes in the series “are some of the best TV I’ve ever watched”.

“It gets bonkers,” he teased. “I mean, I’m biased – but I’m also not, because I’m a huge fan of the show.

“But that’s what Mike [White, the creator of The White Lotus] does, he slowly reels you in. The first episodes are [all about] building the characters, building the storyline, building the Thailand aesthetics, and then everything explodes.”

Later in the interview People magazine reported that Patrick’s mother Maria Shriver appeared in a pre-recorded video message, to ask her son which upcoming episode he was most nervous about her watching.

“It was a little nerve-wracking watching the first episode with my whole family because I do take some clothes off,” he told the host. “But, I think some upcoming episodes I’m gonna watch without them.”

Asked about a family viewing party for the finale, he added: “I’ll definitely take a bathroom break. The last episodes are crazy.”

Patrick was joined by both his mum and famous dad, action star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, at the premiere of The White Lotus last month – prompting a somewhat surprising response from the Terminator star about his son’s nude scene.

Since then, the former Gen V actor has opened up more candidly about the experience of watching the show’s racier moments with his family.