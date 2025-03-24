Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares His Take On The White Lotus' Most 'Insane' Sex Scene Yet

Patrick Schwarzenegger's character goes on quite a journey in the new season of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of The White Lotus.

Patrick Schwarzenegger has weighed in on the outrageous scene in this week’s episode of The White Lotus.

In what’s sure to become one of the Emmy-winning series’ most talked-about moments ever, the latest instalment of The White Lotus saw one of the Ratliff brothers performing a sexual act on his brother after a night of partying.

The episode picks up the following morning, with both Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola’s characters having flashbacks to what went on between them as the day unfolds.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Patrick said that this marks a turning point and a moment when everything “definitely switches” for his character, Saxon.

Patrick Schwarzenegger as seen in the latest episode of The White Lotus HBO

Asked how he reacted when he first read the script, he admitted: “It was a page-turner. I was waiting to see what was going to happen – and then when I read that, my mouth was kind of on the floor.

“I knew a little bit [about what to expect between the brothers], because during some of the audition scenes, it had some references to some stuff.”

He then recalled: “I remember reading it for the first time with my fiancée. We read it out loud and then I looked and was like, ‘did that say what I thought it said?’. But yeah, it’s a hilarious, absurd, insane scene.”

Patrick went on to describe the moment as a “total power shift for him and his character”.

“He’s on the other side of what he would be doing to someone else before,” he claimed. “And, it’s something that totally changes him. He’s totally flustered, it’s this kind of internal conflict.”

In a separate video feature for HBO, Patrick said that at the beginning of the episode, “what I’m feeling that morning is total confusion, disgust of myself and just like curiosity of what that means for everything that I stand for. It definitely changes the dynamic.”

He continued: “Saxon is always the dominant one, but there’s definitely a sense of [him] being more insecure – and Chelsea and Chloe [Aimee Lou Wood and Charlotte Le Bon’s characters], they start to bully him.”

“It just destroys Saxon, it’s the first time you see Saxon not being able to speak and getting all flustered,” he added.

The former Gen V star has also been sharing behind-the-scenes snaps since the episode aired.

Sam has already shared his take on the brothers’ intimate moment, revealing that he doesn’t consider Lochlan to have an attraction to Saxon – but rather wants to impress and emulate him.

He also opened up about what it was like filming the scene with Patrick, after spending weeks together on set in Thailand.

