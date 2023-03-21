Paul Grant, Harry Potter And Star Wars Actor, Dies Aged 56

Actor Paul Grant, best known for his roles in the Star Wars and Harry Potter films, has died aged 56 after being found collapsed outside London’s King’s Cross St Pancras train station.

The actor, who played an Ewok in Return Of The Jedi and a goblin in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, was found at the station on Thursday afternoon and was pronounced dead on Monday. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

His daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, confirmed his death to Sky News.

She said: “I’m heartbroken … No girl deserves their dad to be taken away … He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He’s gone too soon.”

Paul Grant YouTube

A London ambulance service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.08pm on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road.

“We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority.”

As well as his appearances in the Star Wars and Harry Potter films, Grant also played one of the Goblin Corps in the 1986 cult classic Labyrinth alongside David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly.

His other film credits include Willow (1988) and Legend (1985), which starred Tom Cruise.

Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria Dwyer, his two daughters and one son, as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.

Paying tribute, Dwyer said: “Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him.”