Paul Hollywood's Ex-Wife Alex Addresses Marriage Split For The First Time

While Paul has maintained that his relationship with new girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam started after the marriage ended, Alex filed for divorce citing adultery.

After 20 years together, the couple confirmed they had parted ways in November 2017 amid reports suggesting the ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenter had been unfaithful for a second time.

Now, speaking to Prima magazine, she has revealed the devastating effect of the break-up, stating: “No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you.”

“I compare it to a moment where you’re driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you’re driving in a completely different direction,” she added.

“You have to give yourself time to get your head round it.”

Paul and Alex previously split for a brief period in 2013, when it was revealed he had been having an affair with Marcela Valladolid, his co-presenter on the US version of ‘Bake Off’.

Alex continued: “Paul and I had an ordinary marriage - it lasted for 19 years with a hiccup in the middle and then an abrupt end.

“I don’t feel angry with Paul - though of course there’s a certain amount of hurt. Anger is emotive and I’m not carrying that around with me. All it does is upset you.”

The former couple have one son together, Josh.

Read Alex’s full interview in the new issue of Prima magazine.