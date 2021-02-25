Poet Paul Muldoon has revealed how Sir Paul McCartney managed to fool him with a prank phone call impersonating then-US president Donald Trump. The Irish writer has collaborated with the Beatles star on his forthcoming book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present, interviewing the music legend multiple times over the past few years. During an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Muldoon recalled: “Shortly after I met [Paul McCartney], I had a phone call from – of all people – Donald Trump, asking me to come down to Washington to act as his poetry zsar for the next four years. “This would have been in 2016. And, of course, I was rather taken aback.”

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SiriusXM Paul McCartney

Muldoon continued: “And it turned out, needless to say, that this was Paul McCartney doing an extremely good impression.” He added: “Paul McCartney is a very serious person but he’s very far from being a solemn person. He’s a great believer in fun. “This is absolutely clear from his catalogue, if we may describe it as such. He’s more inclined to see the upside of things and to be joyous, rather than anything else.”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Paul Muldoon

During Trump’s four-year presidency, Paul McCartney was among the then-US leader’s many famous critics, most notably because of his attitude towards climate change. He previously told the Evening Standard: “Normally I go along taking notice of politics but not really feeling I have to get involved. “But when Trump said climate change was a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese, I just thought: ‘Woah, wait a minute. That’s a leader of one of the most powerful countries in the world… That just sounds like a mad man. Just like mad talk.’”

Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images Donald Trump pictured in 2018