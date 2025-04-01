The Beatles Biopics Starring Paul Mescal And Barry Keoghan Release First-Look Cast Photo

The Beatles pictured together in 1963 via Associated Press

The ambitious film project that will tell the story of The Beatles in a unique new way has released its first cast photo.

Just under a year ago, it was first reported that Oscar winner Sam Mendes would helm four new films about the pioneering pop group, each focussing on a different member and telling the story of the band’s success from their perspective.

Following months of speculation (and an accidental reveal from Ringo himself), it’s now been confirmed that this will be the case, in a cast photo of the new Fab Four together for the first time released on Tuesday morning.

The only difference from the original reports that came out last year is that Charlie Rowe was initially being touted to play George Harrison, a role that is now occupied by Stranger Things and Gladiator II star Joseph Quinn.

In Sony Pictures’ Instagram post revealing the cast together, it was suggested that the films would hit cinemas in April 2028, suggesting that all four will either be released simultaneously or in quick succession.

The quartet also made an appearance together at CinemaCon on Monday evening.

Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson via Associated Press

Sam Mendes previously said he was “honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies”.

According to a press release last year, the “dating cadence” of the films is also set to be “innovative and groundbreaking”.

The Beatles have previously been depicted on the big screen numerous times over the years, most notably in 2009’s Nowhere Boy – a biopic about John Lennon, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Imagine singer – and 1994’s Backbeat, which depicted The Beatles’ early days in Liverpool.