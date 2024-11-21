Paul Mescal Took On A Superfan In A Quiz About His Own Life – And He Didn't Exactly Ace It

Paul Mescal went through a range of emotions during a quiz about himself TikTok/PaulMescalPics

A Paul Mescal superfan was given the opportunity to put their knowledge to the test in a quiz about the Normal People star – against the man himself.

To promote his new movie Gladiator II, the Bafta winner went head-to-head with Larissa, who runs the popular fan account Paul Mescal Pics on Instagram.

And if ever there a moment that proves you should never underestimate stans’ knowledge, this would be it.

In the clip, Paul gets off to a strong start, remembering exactly which bird he and co-star Fred Hechinger went searching in the wild for, and his favourite dinner (which, should you ever find yourself cooking for him, is carbonara).

But as the quiz unfolded, Larissa truly came into her own.

After reminding Paul about his first movie roles and correctly reeling off his middle names, the pair were questioned about which year the Emmy nominee graduated from drama school.

“2015,” Paul answered confidently. “Did you not know this?”

“Well…” Larissa then replied. “It’s… 2017, no?”

And, indeed, it was.

“I got my own life wrong there. I lost that comfortably,” Paul then conceded. “And do you know what? I hate losing. But I lost to a better Paul.”

Check out the full quiz for yourself below: