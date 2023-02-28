Paul O'Grady Blasts Changes At Radio 2: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'

Paul O'Grady pictured in February 2022 Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Paul O’Grady has spoken out about recent changes at Radio 2, admitting he feels the station is “not what it was”.

Last year, the former talk show host stepped down from his BBC radio show after 14 years, which came shortly after it was announced he’d be alternating in his regular slot with comedian Rob Beckett.

His exit came amid something of a mass exodus at Radio 2, which has seen staples like Ken Bruce, Vanessa Feltz and Craig Charles bidding farewell to the station in the past 12 months.

During an interview with Metro, the presenter was asked if he was “disappointed” over being asked to share his slot, explaining: “I was, because I’m a great believer in continuity. If you go off for 13 weeks and somebody else comes on, the listeners don’t know when you’re back on.”

Paul continued: “Radio 2 has changed, it’s not what it was. They’re trying to aim for a much younger audience, which doesn’t make sense because you’ve got Radio 1. Radio 2 was always for an older audience.”

Paul O'Grady outside the BBC in 2015 SAV via Getty Images

In a video posted on Instagram ahead of his final show in August, Paul stated he “wasn’t really happy with the 13 weeks on, 13 weeks off business”.

“So I did the honourable thing, I honoured my contract, gave my notice in and now I’m off,” he told his followers.