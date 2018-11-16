A handyman has been sentenced to life after admitting bludgeoning an 85-year-old woman to death in her own home.

Convicted burglar Paul Prause, 65, attacked former seamstress Rosina Coleman at her home in Romford, east London.

After stealing her diamond ring he then called police, claiming to have found the body, on May 15 of this year.

Judge Philip Katz QC jailed him for life with a minimum term of 22 years.

He described the wounds inflicted on the vulnerable victim as “sickening”, telling Prause: “Your attack with a hammer was brutal and sustained long enough for her to have defensive wounds.

“Her terror can only be imagined. There were at least 11 blows with severe force.”

Police at the time described the murder as a “cowardly attack”. A post-mortem gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and neck.