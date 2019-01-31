Pea Milk Is Apparently The Next Big Food Trend, But Should It Be?

If you’ve been in a supermarket recently you will know that milk is no longer restricted to the white stuff that comes from a cow.

Today you can buy endless varieties of non-dairy ‘mylks’ – almond, oat, coconut, rice, hemp, and soya to name a few – which is great for vegans, lactose intolerants or just anyone looking to cut down on the d-stuff.

But now Whole Foods have heralded the arrival of pea milk in the UK for 2019, have we finally reached peak plant?