David Beckham has made no secret of the fact he’s a huge ‘Peaky Blinders’ fan and when the former footballer visited the set this week, the inevitable happened.

Within hours, reports claiming Becks was going to appear in the show’s fifth season were circulating, with one tabloid claiming he’s set for a walk-on part alongside Cillian Murphy.

Becks added fuel to the fire by posting a snap of himself and the show’s creator, Steven Knight, on his Instagram story: