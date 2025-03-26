Pedro Pascal pictured at a SNL anniversary celebration event in February via Associated Press

Pedro Pascal is speaking out after recent rumours that he’s dating Jennifer Aniston.

The actor spoke to E! News on Monday about certain photos of the two dining together in Los Angeles over the weekend – and had a very simple explanation for their meetup.

“We’re friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends,” he told the outlet at The Last Of Us’ season two premiere, where he rocked leather trousers and thigh-high boots.

“It happens,” Pedro added.

Jennifer Aniston at the Emmys in September via Associated Press

The Gladiator II actor gave a similar answer to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet and reiterated that the two are just friends.

“It was a fun martini dinner,” he said of the outing, and attributed all the relationship talk to “her starlight”.

“I’m just basking in it!” the actor said with a smile.

Pedro is exceptionally private when it comes to relationships. He has been linked to actors such as Orange Is The New Black star Maria Dizzia and Game Of Thrones actor Lena Headey, but never publicly confirmed a romance with either.

Jen recently found herself at the center of dizzying relationship rumours, as tabloids speculated that she was dating former US president Barack Obama, who is married to Michelle Obama.

The Morning Show star, who rarely responds to speculation about her dating life, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October and addressed the rumour, calling it “absolutely untrue”.

