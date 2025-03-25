Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey Both Went All Out For The Last Of Us Season 2 Premiere Red Carpet

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey pictured at the Last Of Us season two premiere Associated Press

With just weeks to go until the long-awaited return of The Last Of Us, the cast came together on Monday for the season two premiere.

Leading the way on the red carpet were leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who will be returning as Joel and Ellie in the new batch of episodes, which are once again based on the popular video game of the same name.

Pedro certainly made a big impression on the red carpet, sporting a tartan jacket and blue turtleneck jumper, alongside some tinted sunglasses and leather trousers as he made his way into the event.

Pedro Pascal's outfit at the Last Of Us season two premiere via Associated Press

Bella, meanwhile, wore one of their signature suits in forest green, along with a red tie.

While their ensemble might have looked a little on the simple side, when they turned around, they revealed that the back of their blazer was emblazoned with heart, cherub and checkerboard details, along with the lyrics to the standard Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think).

Bella Ramsey at the premiere for The Last Of Us season two via Associated Press

Bella Ramsey's suit was very much a "business in the front, party in the back" situation via Associated Press

Bella and Pedro share a laugh together at their big event via Associated Press

Staying true to that message, Bella was also seen laughing it up with her co-star and friend Pedro before they took their seats at the screening.

Also in attendance at the event on Monday were new additions to the cast like Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Abby in The Last Of Us season two, as well as Isabela Merced, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright and Tati Gabrielle.

Kaitlyn Dever via Associated Press

Isabela Merced via Associated Press

Danny Ramirez via Associated Press

Jeffrey Wright via Associated Press

Bella Ramsey and Tati Gabrielle via Associated Press

Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara and Beef’s Young Manzino are also joining the cast of season two, while Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley will also be reprising their roles from the first series in the follow-up.

The Last Of Us’ return date was confirmed last month, with each episode airing on Sky and Now in the UK the morning after they premiere across the pond.