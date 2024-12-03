Here's What The Smell Of Your Pee Says About Your Health, And 3 Scents Are Serious

Kinga Krzeminska via Getty Images

In a lot of ways, you don’t really want to notice the smell of your pee.

Not only is the scent pretty unpleasant at the best of times, but particularly stinky number ones can be a sign you’re not hydrated enough.

Other times, it can reveal nothing more than the fact you ate a lot of asparagus or drank a little too much coffee.

Advertisement

The NHS says some medications and vitamin B6 supplements can up the stink factor too.

But occasionally, it can reveal more serious health issues like diabetes, liver problems, and kidney stones.

The National Library of Medicine’s health information site, MedlinePlus, says that though “most changes in urine odour are not a sign of disease and go away in time,” some smell changes ought to signal a visit to your GP.

Which smells should I worry about and what might cause them?

According to MedlinePlus, here’s what might cause the following odours:

Foul smell – may be due to bacteria

– may be due to bacteria Sweet smell – may be a sign of uncontrolled diabetes or a rare disease of metabolism

– may be a sign of uncontrolled diabetes or a rare disease of metabolism Musty smell – may be caused by liver disease or certain metabolic disorders.

They shared that some conditions which may lead to unusual-smelling pee are bladder fistulas, a bladder infection, dehydration, poorly controlled diabetes, liver failure, and ketonuria.

Advertisement

The NHS adds they can sometimes be a sign of kidney stones too.

Sometimes, a urinary tract infection (UTI) can lead to stinkier-than-usual pee.

You might notice cloudy urine and pain going to the loo if this is the case.

When should I see a GP?

MedlinePlus says you should see your doctor if you have signs of a UTI with a bad odour.

Meanwhile, the NHS advises you to see a GP if you notice smelly pee and:

you need to pee suddenly, more often than usual, or during the night

you have pain or a burning sensation when peeing

your pee looks cloudy.

They add you should book an urgent GP appointment or call 111 if: