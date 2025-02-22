I'm A Physiotherapist – This 10-Second Exercise Can Prevent Bladder Problems

Giorgio Trovato via Unsplash Wooden figurine seated on a loo seat

Did you know that pelvic floor muscles are surprisingly important for running?

I learned that the hard way (ie, by experiencing period-like cramps after my PB-busting 5k).

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Nuffield Health’s National Lead for Pelvic Health Physiotherapy, Jo Dafforn, says that a condition which affects approximately |one in three women and 3-12% of men” can be worsened with weak pelvic muscles, too.

That issue is bladder leakage, which Jo says “increase[s] as we age.”

She adds: “We know... that unmanageable bladder leakage is one of the top reasons for admission into a nursing home.”

The physio also says that weakened pelvic floors can also lead to erectile dysfunction in men and struggles with bowel control.

Still, some good news: Jo has a series of exercises both men and women can do which may help to prevent the problem.

Which exercises can help my bladder control?

Per the physio, all you’ll need is a few minutes a day.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, she said: “Regularly exercising and strengthening your pelvic floor muscles can improve and cure incontinence, improve symptoms of prolapse, improve sex and will help to prevent problems as you age.”

She says that working “Kegels” can be done anywhere at any time, but adds beginners might want to start off somewhere more secluded.

“Firstly, try to focus on the area between the tailbone and pubic bone – where the muscles are located – breathe normally and try to keep your abdomen relaxed. Try to tighten around the back passage without allowing your buttock muscles to engage,” she advised.

“At the same time tighten around the vagina or under your penis/testicles. It can be helpful to imagine lifting the muscles upwards and forward towards your pubic bone or to imagine you’re trying to stop yourself from passing urine or wind. This should result in a gentle tightening of the muscles.”

Once you can perform that move, try holding it for one to 10 seconds, fully releasing between each exercise. Try to do this five to 10 times in a row.

“Then tighten and let go quickly – again aiming to do 10 in a row,” she added. Doing this up to three times a day can help to strengthen your pelvic muscles.

How can I tell I’m doing it right?



You shouldn’t feel like you’re using your whole abdomen, holding your breath, or involving any leg muscles at all in the move, Jo says.

Additionally, she says: “Many people find it can be difficult to locate and contract their pelvic floor muscles at first. If this is the case, speaking to a specialist pelvic health physiotherapist can be useful.”

She adds that not only is the exercise safe to start in pregnancy, but experts actually recommend picking up the habit early on.

“During pregnancy, greater strain is placed upon your pelvic floor muscles and, regardless of whether you have a vaginal delivery or caesarean section, these muscles will need targeted strengthening to help reduce or avoid stress incontinence after pregnancy,” she advised.