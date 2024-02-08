Penny Mordaunt Tells Rishi Sunak To 'Reflect' On His Treatment Of Trans People

Anthony Devlin via Getty Images

Tory cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt has criticised Rishi Sunak for his jibe about trans people during PMQs.

The Commons leader said the prime minister should “reflect” on his behaviour and “mistakes”.

"The prime minister is a good and caring man"



In the wake of the PM's comments on trans people during PMQs, Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt says she's "sure that he has reflected on things"https://t.co/w3jeIam4xE pic.twitter.com/JhspLblf7V — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 8, 2024

Speaking in parliament on Thursday morning, Mordaunt said: “Whatever the pressures and mistakes that are made in the heat of political combat we owe it to the people who sent us here to strive every day to make them proud of us and this place.

“The prime minister is a good and caring man. I am sure that he has reflected on things.

She added: “And that is not just about Mr and Mrs Ghey that he should reflect on, but I am sure he is also reflecting on people who are trans or who have trans loved ones and family, some of whom sit on these Green benches.”

Sunak has refused to apologise for his joke, which he made during PMQs despite being told the mother of murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was watching.

Last week two 16-year-olds were convicted of the murder. Her father, Peter Spooner, condemned Sunak’s “absolutely dehumanising” joke and called on him to apologise.

