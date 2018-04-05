A pensioner arrested for the fatal stabbing of an intruder during a suspected burglary in his home should not be prosecuted, his neighbours have said.

Richard Osborn-Brooks was arrested on suspicion of murder after fatally wounding the intruder at his home on Wednesday in South Park Crescent in Hither Green, south-east London.

The 78-year-old was released on bail on Thursday, as police renewed an appeal for information from the public.

A courier arrived at the police cordon in South Park Crescent with some flowers addressed to Osborn-Brooks’s home and a passer-by left a bunch of flowers at the police cordon on Further Green Road, yards from where the suspected intruder fell.

The Metropolitan Police said one suspect armed with a screwdriver forced the homeowner into his kitchen when he discovered them around 12.45am on Wednesday, while his accomplice went upstairs.

Detectives believe a struggle then ensued between “one of the males and the homeowner” and the intruder, 37, was stabbed in the upper body. They refused to confirm whether the suspect had been stabbed with the screwdriver.

Neighbours of Osborn-Brooks defended his actions, saying he should not be punished for protecting himself.