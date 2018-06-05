People Are Sharing The Hilarious Ways Their Sims Have Died

If you’re not currently playing Sims then the likelihood is that you at least remember a time when you were.

The hugely popular simulated living game has been around since 2000 and the series has sold a whopping 200 million copies since then.

Like any real-world situation, your Sims are as prone to illness or accidents as we are, perhaps even a little more. The results of which can often be heartbreaking or hilarious.