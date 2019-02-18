Litter Pickers Are Tweeting Total Rubbish And Asking Brands: #isthisyours?

Hardly a day goes by for most of us when we don’t come across litter: on the street, in a park, on the beach. Now consumers are calling out the brands they see as ultimately responsible for these bits of rubbish – on social media.

Scores of people have been sharing photos of discarded waste using the hashtag #isthisyours, tagging in the companies behind the packaging. The campaign appears to have been kick-started by Greenpeace, which has shared a series of its own photos of plastic litter using the same hashtag in the past.

Taking to Twitter, consumers have been tagging brands including Starbucks, Oral B, Red Bull, McDonald’s and Walkers in their photos of litter.