The billboards have been claimed by a Twitter account called Led By Donkeys , and after their campaign garnered huge media coverage they decided to launch a fundraising campaign on Friday morning.

Posters with embarrassing quotes from prominent MPs involved in Brexit have been appearing across the country since the new year.

The group behind the billboards that have been trolling politicians with their own words has raised £10,000 less than four hours after they launched a fundraiser.

Okay we’re doing it, we’ve set up a crowdfunder. Let’s make this thing go national. Chip in to get @ByDonkeys posters up across the country. This will only work if you make it work, so PLEASE RT/share/Facebook/shout/scream about it >> https://t.co/b8z7ZxwAJ2 (1/4) pic.twitter.com/4llycQdf6W

Their Crowdfunder page claims they are “six friends who wanted to highlight the hypocrisy of our politicians on Brexit” and that “every £1,000 raised is another one. It’s that simple. There’s no limit to how far we can go.”

They add they’re all volunteers who have been maintaining a “guerrilla operation” so far, but they now want to pay for the posters to go up for months at a time.

Outlining their mission, they say: “We all have family, friends and loved ones who voted Leave. Many of them believed the words of these politicians. By putting up their quotes as billboards we can all compare the promises made with reality.

“Let’s cut through today’s chaos by showing our fellow citizens that this Brexit failure was founded on lies and hypocrisy.”

Less than four hours after going up, they raised over £10,000.

On Wednesday four new billboards appeared in Dover. One of them quoted Dominic Raab’s lack of knowledge about the Dover-Calais crossing when he said in November last year: “I hadn’t quite understood the full extent of this, but if you look at the UK and if you look at how we trade in goods, we are particularly reliant on the Dover-Calais crossing.”