Women Have Been Asking Out Their Crushes For A Valentine's Date – And Sharing The Results

It’s Valentine’s Day and you’ve found yourself single and lacking a bouquet of roses to drown your sorrows. So what does a modern millennial do? They find themselves a date.

In what has become an annual tradition, blogger and podcaster Dami Olonisakin asks women to use 13 February to secure themselves a date for the big day (if they hadn’t already).

She gets women to text their desired person with the message: “I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?”

[Read More: Free date ideas for Valentine’s Day, because romance needn’t be expensive]