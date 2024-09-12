People Living In Cities Are At A Higher Risk Of Dementia Thanks To This

Unsplash

According to the journal Frontiers In Neuroscience, around 80% of the world’s population is exposed to excessive or inappropriate use of artificial light outdoors, dubbed “light pollution”.

While the health risks of excessive light pollution can include sleep deprivation, fatigue, headaches, stress and anxiety, new research published in the journal has revealed that it could actually lead to Alzheimer’s Disease.

In the study, researchers used satellite-acquired data to determine nighttime light intensity in states, and compared that data with Alzheimer’s Disease prevalence in the same places, finding that a positive correlation was found in areas with the most light pollution in every year studied.

The study also indicated that nighttime light pollution had a stronger correlation to Alzheimer’s Disease risk than alcohol abuse, chronic kidney disease, depression, heart failure and obesity, but less of a link to the conditions of atrial fibrillation, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, hypertension and stroke.

This was especially true for those under the age of 65.

Robin Voigt-Zuwala, PhD, lead investigator for the study said: “Certain genes can influence early-onset Alzheimer’s, and these same genes may cause increased vulnerability to the effects of nighttime light exposure.

“Additionally, younger people are more likely to live in urban areas and have lifestyles that may increase exposure to light at night.”

How to protect your health against light pollution

The experts at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) recommend the following for individuals and communities to protect against light pollution: