'I Don't Think I'd Be Here If It Weren't For Mental Health First Aid'

If you hurt yourself at work, your employer is legally required to have a first aider on hand to help. But what if you’re struggling with your mental health – who do you turn to then? It’s currently not compulsory for employers to have members of staff trained in mental health first aid (MHFA), but that may soon change thanks to a public petition which has received 200,000 signatures, cross-party support from over 60 MPs and backing from over 50 UK businesses. On 16 January, the issue will be debated in parliament. This comes just months after HSE – Britain’s independent regulator for work-related health – released guidance on MHFA for the first time ever. More than 340,000 people in England have learned the skills to date – and for those who have been helped by it already, it’s proven life-saving. “If I didn’t have that support, I don’t think I’d be here,” Rachael, who works for Dermalogica, told HuffPost UK.

MHFA is the mental health equivalent of physical first aid training, providing people with the skills and confidence to recognise the signs and symptoms of common mental health issues. It also teaches trainees to effectively guide a person towards the right support, be that self-help or professional services. Receiving an email from Dermalogica’s newly-trained mental health first aid team last summer, Rachael contacted them immediately. “I was really struggling and I saw it as a bit of a sign. I didn’t really know who else to go to,” she said. Sarah, Dermalogica’s HR manager and one of two mental health first aiders, told HuffPost UK she was shocked at just how many people reached out for help after the email went out to all staff. Very quickly, she became Rachael’s lifeline. As Rachael said: “Sarah noticed I wasn’t how I usually was, it made me feel like I’m not invisible. To also sit there and let me speak about how I feel and what’s happened, and take everything in, it made me feel reassured that I wasn’t just an employee, but she took my personal and mental health into consideration.” [Read More: Why I Became A Mental Health First Aider And You Should Too] Together, Rachael and Sarah discussed the next best steps to take: they phoned the GP together and went to an appointment that very same day. “Sarah personally took me to my doctor’s,” Rachael said. “When I had my appointment, she came in with me as well so they could discuss what would be the best thing for me at work, as well as what steps my doctor wanted to take.” Rachael ended up taking three weeks off work and then began a phased return with the help of Sarah. She also had private counselling, instigated through the company’s employee benefits scheme, and free cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) via her GP. “I don’t feel I get a lot of support outside of work. That’s a very big struggle,” said Rachael. “When I saw that [support] from Sarah, it made me emotional to know there was somebody who did care.”

Despite the growing numbers of people trained in MHFA, its success was recently called into question when IOSH commissioned University of Nottingham researchers to look at its impact compared to other mental health courses at work. Researchers determined it was a “useful vehicle for raising awareness around mental health issues”, but they couldn’t ascertain whether it was the best or only means of doing so, or whether it was cost effective. Billie Dee Gianfrancesco begs to differ. The 29-year-old from Norwich said signing up to do the training not only meant she helped dozens of people in her workplace, but she was also able to help herself – getting support that eventually led to a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). “I’ve always struggled with my mental health, but for most of my life was too ashamed of the stigma to be honest with myself about it,” she said. It was her step-dad who suggested she should sign up to do the MHFA course, pitching it as something to help her career, and she decided it couldn’t hurt. “In hindsight I think he wanted to give me some tools to help myself,” she said. “I was refusing to go to counselling or therapy at the time.”