Republican nominee Donald Trump drew blowback on Thursday after he shared a video of Democratic rival Kamala Harris — which appeared to have been shot through the window of an aircraft, at night — yawning.
“KAMALA IS LOW ENERGY!” read the caption of the clip, which was set to lullaby-style music, that the former president posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Critics reminded Trump of his own distinct lack of energy when earlier this year he sat in court for his hush money trial, when he repeatedly nodded off.
Some said Trump’s sharing of the footage was “creepy.” In an opinion piece, Mediaite editor Colby Hall described it as “stalkery.” Others agreed.
