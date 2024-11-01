PoliticsDonald Trumpus newsKamala Harris

People Think Donald Trump's New Kamala Harris Video Looks 'Creepy' And 'Stalkery'

The former president shared footage of his unsuspecting Democratic rival and received a damning reminder.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump sits down for a conversation with Tucker Carlson during his Live Tour at the Desert Diamond Arena on October 31, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Republican nominee Donald Trump drew blowback on Thursday after he shared a video of Democratic rival Kamala Harris — which appeared to have been shot through the window of an aircraft, at night — yawning.

“KAMALA IS LOW ENERGY!” read the caption of the clip, which was set to lullaby-style music, that the former president posted on X, formerly Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/xic0NzQ4XZ

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2024

Critics reminded Trump of his own distinct lack of energy when earlier this year he sat in court for his hush money trial, when he repeatedly nodded off.

Some said Trump’s sharing of the footage was “creepy.” In an opinion piece, Mediaite editor Colby Hall described it as “stalkery.” Others agreed.

Do you really want to play that game?
These were done/taken during the daytime. pic.twitter.com/UFt3QVmnIh

— Pam Seriously (@PamAmuses) October 31, 2024

Where’s your energy to do another debate?
Seems like it kind of petered out after that first 1.
I know you’ve done Rogan and rallies, rambling on about windmills, toilets and nondescript UFC fighters (which had Rogan confused) but you seem to be ducking a rematch. Voters notice

— T Ramsees (@TRamsees85) November 1, 2024

How creepy and weird is this tweet https://t.co/ngzcQsuTks

— Terry Mahaffey (@terrym4h) October 31, 2024

BREAKING: Kamala Harris yawns. Creepy 78-year-old stalker posts video of her taken through a window. https://t.co/Zfez0cvTFn

— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 31, 2024

Donald Trump, protector of women, posts stalker clip: https://t.co/ZohMRj65U7

— Steve Burgess (@steveburgess1) October 31, 2024

Trump is now a stalker lol.

— El Capitan (@kingdofin) October 31, 2024

This you? pic.twitter.com/LDicgZ0uzR https://t.co/FSxjBCYhdt

— 🎄Tyler⚡️ (@TylerWestAllen) November 1, 2024

As oppose to our glorious leader Trump who never sleeps. https://t.co/yxcoHRU6BI pic.twitter.com/EM3uRu66wm

— 🎃Paranoid Ellie🇺🇦🕊️ (@ParanoidFound) October 31, 2024

I literally watched you stumble trying to open a truck door https://t.co/Prd7FGfWAV

— Blake (@blakebenson42) November 1, 2024
