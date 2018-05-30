People Who Wear Glasses Are Actually More Intelligent, Research Suggests

If you wear glasses (or contact lenses), it could be a sign that you’re more intelligent than your pals with 20/20 vision.

That’s according to new research from the University of Edinburgh, which aimed to identify genes linked to higher intelligence and how they appear in relation to other genes.

The researchers analysed data from more than 300,000 people who’d taken a variety of problem solving tests designed to test their cognitive skills. They were then given a general cognitive ability score and researchers examined their DNA.

According to the findings, those with high cognitive ability scores were around 30% more likely to have genes associated with poor eyesight than others. Therefore, they were also more likely to wear glasses.