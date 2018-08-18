The multimillionaire co-founder of Superdry fashion label has given a £1m boost to the People’s Vote campaign.

Julian Dunkerton’s donation will fund detailed polling which organisers hope will give a boost to their campaign for a second referendum on the terms of the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Dunkerton said that he was contributing the vast sum of money because “it’s not too late”, adding: “I know we have a genuine chance to turn this around.”

Writing in the Times, Dunkerton said: “The key to my success in business has been my instinct for when the mood is going to change — and I’m convinced we’re in one of those moments right now. It’s becoming clear there is no vision for Brexit and the politicians have made a mess of it.

“Increasingly, the public knows that Brexit is going to be a disaster. Maybe they just need to be given that little bit of hope that comes when they see how opinion is moving.”