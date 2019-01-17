Second Brexit Referendum Impossible In Next 12 Months, Government Paper Claims

PA Wire/PA Images

A so-called “People’s Vote” on Brexit could not be held within the next year, a government briefing document shared with opposition MPs claims. Ministers ordered civil servants to compile the paper for talks Theresa May is holding with opposition MPs who back the idea, after her bid to get her draft EU exit deal through the Commons failed this week. It says legislating for and organising a second referendum would take “in excess of a year”. The prime minister is holding cross-party talks on what to do next about Brexit following her crushing parliamentary defeat on Wednesday. The single sheet of paper explores the timescale of a second poll, but does not propose what the question would be on the ballot paper, it was said. Number 10 insisted the paper shown to MPs was for “illustrative” purposes only and stressed the PM does not support the ideas set out within it.

“In order to inform the discussions a very short paper set out in factual detail the number of months that would be required,” May’s official spokeswoman said. “This was illustrative only and our position is that there will be no second referendum, as the PM has repeatedly said.” Supporters of a fresh vote, however, say a second poll could be held in a matter of months. Former education secretary Justine Greening said if Article 50 were to be extended – effectively delaying the UK’s exit from the EU – a poll could be organised and legislated for within 22 weeks. In a speech in November, Greening named May 30 as a possible date. Former attorney general Dominic Grieve rejected the timetable as “simply wrong”. “It is neither helpful nor right to have misleading information of this kind put out,” he said. Labour MPs Hilary Benn and Yvette Cooper, as well as Plaid Cymru’s Liz Savile-Roberts, Green MP Caroline Lucas and the SNP’s Ian Blackford were among the politicians set to meet May, or her cabinet ministers Michael Gove or David Lidington, on Thursday. All parties have been calling on the government to extend the current March 29 Article 50 deadline and take the prospect of a no-deal Brexit off the table. “The government knows as well as anybody else the damage that would be caused by no deal so why continue to pretend that they might be prepared to take the UK out of the EU on March 29 without an agreement?” said Benn, chair of the Brexit select committee.

PA Wire/PA Images Hilary Benn and Yvette Cooper were at No 10 for talks with the PM