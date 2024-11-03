People Are Sharing How To Make Diner-Style American Pancakes At Home, And I'm Suddenly Hungry

via Associated Press

I love a good crepe as much as the next person, but every now and then, I crave a fluffy, American diner-style pancake.

For some reason, though, mine always turn out a little rubbery and limp instead of fluffy and golden.

So you’d best believe I was pleased to read the responses to _succubabe’s post, shared to r/Cooking ― “I need your Pancake recipes that are closest to a diner/breakfast restaurant to appease my very picky toddler,” they beseeched the subreddit.

Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

1) “Let the batter sit for 20 to 30 minutes.”

u/bhambrewer

“Yes. A rest period gives the flour time to fully hydrate so the pancakes don’t taste like raw flour. It’s an important step for any batter or dough that people often forgo and then wonder why their baked goods don’t taste right.” u/whatawitch5

2) “King Arthur Baking says to use malt instead of sugar to get that diner flavour.”

3) “I’m surprised no one has said it, but in a real diner (not a chain), the first thing they do in a day is season their griddle by cooking up a crapton of bacon.”

“That flavour is imparted to everything they cook on it.” u/utilitybelt

4) “I think another tip I can offer is to make sure you cook it in butter!”

“I know some people cook their pancakes dry or with a lil’ oil, but butter really makes a difference.” u/QueenKrissu

5) “Put some cinnamon and brown sugar in the mix.”

6) “Take a regular pancake mix and add an egg and milk is what I learned. Basically a waffle recipe.”

7) “Whatever recipe you use, add a dash of vanilla!”

8) “Take your favourite homemade pancake mix and add a little buttermilk, vanilla, and a little bit of malted milk powder in the batter.”

“Serve with butter and lots of syrup. I grew up with buckwheat pancakes, but that’s probably an acquired taste.” u/xtalgeek

9) “Sparkling water (plain) instead of flat!”