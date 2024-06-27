This Is Why Fans Are Convinced Perrie Edwards' New Song Is Inspired By Jesy Nelson

Perrie Edwards Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Perrie Edwards has sparked a lot of speculation about who might have inspired her new song about the breakdown of a friendship.

The former Little Mix singer recently appeared on Zach Sang’s YouTube show to discuss her upcoming debut solo album, with one song in particular really piquing fans’ interest.

During the interview, the Forget About Us singer teased a song about “a friendship that I no longer have”, admitting it’s one she “can’t even listen to without crying”.

“It’s crazy, isn’t it? Because that is love,” she said. “You have so much love for that person, it could be a family member, a best friend, just anything… if you really, really love that person and then they’re not there in your life anymore, it’s really difficult.”

Perrie went on to say the song is about “how no matter what, we just didn’t see eye to eye”.

“I saw red, you saw blue. I do this, you do that,” she continued. “There was no communicating there. It’s a really sad song, though. When I hear it. Because I hope one day we can connect again, and it can be good. But right now, it’s just not. It wasn’t good.

Asked whether she’d want the person in question to hear the song she’d written, Perrie responded: “Yeah, why not? Hear a few home truths about yourself, maybe. Maybe it’ll help that person grow.”

She also shared that she wasn’t able to tell the person how she feels directly as they “don’t talk anymore, so…”.

“They just – poof! Gone. Just like that!” Perrie added.

“That friendship was definitely coming to a head anyway, but it was a massive moment in my life, and they were a big part of my life. So it’s kind of sad how it all ended up. I’ve honestly written about everything, pretty much.”

After the clip of Perrie’s interview was shared online, many fans began speculating the person in question could be Jesy Nelson, who quit Little Mix in 2020 after nine years in the chart-topping band.

While Jesy and the remaining three members of Little Mix all insisted at the time that her exit was an amicable one, this appeared not to be the case as time went on.

After Jesy’s debut solo single Boyz sparked controversy due to accusations of Blackfishing being levelled against her, reports claimed that her ex-bandmates had all unfollowed Jesy on social media. Unverified leaked DMs reportedly sent by Leigh-Anne Pinnock to a TikTok user later suggested that Jesy had, in fact, blocked the trio.

These alleged messages were never verified, nor did Leigh-Anne ever comment on them directly, but they did end up forming a major part of the conversation during an ill-fated Instagram live-stream Jesy took part in with her former collaborator Nicki Minaj, in which the rapper branded Leigh-Anne a “fucking clown” and accused her of being “jealous” of Jesy.

Jesy Nelson in 2021, around the release of her debut solo single Boyz Neil Mockford via Getty Images

During a subsequent interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Little Mix admitted they “don’t really want to dwell” on the fall-out, with Jade Thirlwall noting: “We’ve dealt with it in the best way that we know how, and got each other through it.”

Jesy also confirmed that she and the trio “are not talking anymore”.

“It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side,” she told Graham Norton after the live-stream debacle. “I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best.

“I loved my time with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together… it’s just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows.”

Little Mix backstage at the MTV EMAs in 2018 Tristan Fewings/MTV 2018 via Getty Images

Whoever Perrie’s new song is about, she did say she’d be “open” to a reconciliation in the future.

“I don’t know if they would be after they hear the song, because I’ve just been very honest about the situation,” she admitted. “So who knows?”