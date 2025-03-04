I'm A Burnout Expert ― These Personality Traits Put You At Highest Risk

You’ve likely already heard of burnout, a condition the NHS describes as “a state of physical and emotional exhaustion”.
The issue is not the same as stress ― it’s recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as an ‘occupational phenomenon’, meaning it has to do with the pressures, stresses and demands of work.
It’s said to affect about 34% of adults in the UK. And while it might be dismissed as “normal” work stress, the condition is linked to depression and (per a 2024 study) even heart disease.
On the podcast Motherkind, Dr Claire Ashley ― also known as The Burnout Doctor ― said some personality traits can affect your risk of developing the condition, too.
Which personality traits are associated with higher burnout risk?
Dr Ashley said that she didn’t realise until after experiencing burnout herself that she was “very high risk” because of her personality.
“It’s that caregiver personality, it’s that high-achieving type-A personality, it’s imposter syndrome, it’s perfectionism, it’s people-pleasing,” she explained.
Imposter syndrome happens when a person thinks they don’t deserve, or aren’t qualified for, their job. It can lead to fears of being “found out”.
“All of these things are... a brutal cocktail” and provide a breeding ground for burnout, Dr Ashley continued.
“I didn’t realise that it was such a heady cocktail, and that it primed me for burnout. And I know that a lot of mothers are also in that situation.”
How can I spot burnout, and what should I do if I suspect it?
- Physical exhaustion
- Digestive issues
- Detachment or isolation
- Increased irritability
- Avoiding social interactions
- Brain fog
- Negative expectations of the future
- Feeling hopeless
- Increased anxiety
- Feeling cynical or apathetic
- Not enjoying your personal or professional life, no matter what you do.
If you suspect you have burnout, talking to your colleagues and loved ones, taking time off, taking care of your mental health, and speaking to a professional can all help.
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.