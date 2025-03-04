I'm A Burnout Expert ― These Personality Traits Put You At Highest Risk

Sydney Sims via Unsplash

You’ve likely already heard of burnout, a condition the NHS describes as “a state of physical and emotional exhaustion”.

The issue is not the same as stress ― it’s recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as an ‘occupational phenomenon’, meaning it has to do with the pressures, stresses and demands of work.

It’s said to affect about 34% of adults in the UK. And while it might be dismissed as “normal” work stress, the condition is linked to depression and (per a 2024 study) even heart disease.

On the podcast Motherkind, Dr Claire Ashley ― also known as The Burnout Doctor ― said some personality traits can affect your risk of developing the condition, too.

Which personality traits are associated with higher burnout risk?

Dr Ashley said that she didn’t realise until after experiencing burnout herself that she was “very high risk” because of her personality.

“It’s that caregiver personality, it’s that high-achieving type-A personality, it’s imposter syndrome, it’s perfectionism, it’s people-pleasing,” she explained.

Imposter syndrome happens when a person thinks they don’t deserve, or aren’t qualified for, their job. It can lead to fears of being “found out”.

“All of these things are... a brutal cocktail” and provide a breeding ground for burnout, Dr Ashley continued.

“I didn’t realise that it was such a heady cocktail, and that it primed me for burnout. And I know that a lot of mothers are also in that situation.”

How can I spot burnout, and what should I do if I suspect it?

According to

, some signs of burnout are:

Physical exhaustion

Digestive issues

Detachment or isolation

Increased irritability

Avoiding social interactions

Brain fog

Negative expectations of the future

Feeling hopeless

Increased anxiety

Feeling cynical or apathetic

Not enjoying your personal or professional life, no matter what you do.

If you suspect you have burnout, talking to your colleagues and loved ones, taking time off, taking care of your mental health, and speaking to a professional can all help.

Help and support: