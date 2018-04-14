While traditional pesto is made with four key ingredients - basil, pine nuts, parmesan and olive oil - it seems the UK high street has been adding in surprising extras. A new analysis of supermarket own-label pesto found some jars from supermarkets contain ingredients like bamboo fibres, glucose syrup (sugar) and cashew nuts. Nikki Stopford, Director of Research at Which?, said: “Pesto has become a staple food in the UK but our research shows that many shoppers may be getting more than they bargain for when it comes to the pesto they are buying - and not necessarily in a good way.”

OlgaLepeshkina via Getty Images Does your pesto contain more than you bargained for?

Which? nutrition experts reviewed the contents of 12 different 190g jars of pesto from supermarkets including Asda, Co-op, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose. The standard pestos analysed were all made in Italy and contained between 42-49% basil, but they also contained cheaper ingredients in place of the traditional elements such as cashew nuts instead of pine nuts, or a mix of both. In some jars, olive oil was substituted with sunflower oil, and parmesan with less expensive grana padano and pecorino romano cheeses. All standard pestos, apart from Waitrose (£1.35), used thickeners such as potato flakes, nut flour, vegetable or even bamboo fibres. Sainsbury’s (£1.00), Tesco (£1.00) and Co-op (£1.19) standard pestos also contained sugar and Co-op, Morrison’s (£1.00) and Tesco listed water as an ingredient.