12 Pet-Safe Home Buys That Every Dog Or Cat Owner Should Know About

Confession time: I love my pets to bits but they can make having a nice home feel like a bit of a struggle at times.
The dogs leave muddy paw prints everywhere, cat hair constantly coats my soft furnishings, and they also have an annoying habit of eating my houseplants – more an issue for them, than me, when one of them nibbled on a toxic one.
The good news is over the past few years, I’ve found a few nifty ways to make my home into more of a pet-friendly space without compromising on style.
From non-toxic houseplants my cat can safely chew to cleaning with steam, rather than chemicals, I’ve rounded up a selection of hacks here.