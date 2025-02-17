Pete Davidson Casually Mentions Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande – And 'It's All Love'

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Getty

Pete Davidson is rooting for his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

While the former Saturday Night Live star rarely addresses his brief relationship with the Wicked star these days, he shared a few kind words about the No Tears Left To Cry singer in an interview with Page Six published on Sunday.

“When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love,” Pete told the outlet.

“I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold,” he added, referring to her nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wicked at this year’s Academy Awards.

The comedian and singer were the focus of much media attention during their whirlwind four-month engagement, which ended in October 2018.

Ariana would later describe the relationship as “an amazing distraction” from other things going on in her life during an August 2019 interview with Vogue.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at the VMAs in 2018 Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images

In his 2020 Netflix special, Alive From New York, Pete addressed the singer’s Vogue comment, where he ruthlessly mocked his ex and asked the audience: “Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow.”

The King of Staten Island star has seemed to have left behind any bitterness nowadays, telling Page Six: “I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women, and when it’s ended it’s been cool.”

During an interview with W magazine published last December, he lamented the fact that many people know more about his dating life than his career.

“I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures,” he said. “That’s when I want to be seen. I don’t want to be this fucking loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am.”