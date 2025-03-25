Social Media Ridicules Pete Hegseth’s Foolish Boast After War Plans Text Fiasco

President Donald Trump, left, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth listen during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Pool via AP) via Associated Press

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faced ridicule after it emerged he was part of a group of Trump officials who texted war plans to a group chat that mistakenly included a journalist — just days after boasting that America no longer “looked like fools.”

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, reported on Monday that he was part of a text chain on the Signal messaging app where details of air strikes in Yemen were discussed along with other highly sensitive national security matters.

A National Security Council spokesperson confirmed that the message chain “appears to be authentic,” and said, “We are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain.”

Democratic lawmakers swiftly condemned it as an “egregious” security breach, and President Donald Trump said he knew “nothing about it.”

More embarrassing still, the incident came after Hegseth on Friday hailed the Trump administration’s professionalism at an event awarding a contract to Boeing to build a next-generation fighter jet.

During a briefing with journalists, Hegseth praised the president for reversing the Biden administration’s decision to scale back the program.

“Under the previous administration, we looked like fools,” Hegseth said. “Not anymore.”

Hegseth: Under the previous administration, we looked like fools. Not anymore pic.twitter.com/EjrVbbOuLw — Acyn (@Acyn) March 21, 2025

Goldberg reported Michael Waltz, the national security adviser, added him to the war plans group chat.

But it was Hegseth who reportedly texted the group “precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing” of American strikes on Yemen set to take place hours later, Goldberg said.

Initially sceptical that he was receiving actual administration plans, Goldberg said he realised the messages were genuine when the bombings took place as the thread had outlined.

Hegseth’s bravado was seized upon on X, formerly Twitter. The consensus appeared to be that his comment three days ago aged like milk.

Hegseth just inadvertently let a reporter have access highly sensitive real time planning discussions and the subsequent bombing attack with the VP and most senior members of the Trump cabinet & national security team in on the discussions. Hegseth is a national embarrassment. https://t.co/j8iYWfG49e — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 24, 2025

“…to prove it I’m going to accidentally text war plans to a journalist.” https://t.co/guokBgkqUF — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) March 24, 2025

Only took 3 days for this to age like milk https://t.co/AFOKJuULz2 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 24, 2025

Hegseth: Hold my (several) beers https://t.co/IA4qaP41K1 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 24, 2025

Hegseth may also have some explaining to do around the cabinet table after Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, last week threatened a crackdown on “any unauthorized release of classified information.”

“Circling back on this,” wrote Sen. Tina Smith (Democrat, Minnesota) on BlueSky with a screengrab of Gabbard’s previously tweeted warning.