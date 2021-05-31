Peter Andre Inadvertently Sends Boris Johnson A Very Rude Message After Wedding To Carrie Symonds

Boris Johnson was met with many messages of congratulations after marrying Carrie Symonds in a private ceremony over the weekend, but Peter Andre accidentally had fans laughing after sending his good wishes to the prime minister. The Mysterious Girl singer inadvertently made a joke about a sex act as he posted about the Johnsons’ nuptials on Instagram. Sharing an image of the couple of their wedding day, Peter learned an valuable lesson about the placement of commas as he wrote: “Enjoy your wedding BJ.” He later added: “Probs said that wrong 😑.”

“Unfortunate use of words,” one of his followers commented with some laughing emojis. “SCREAMING,” another wrote. “Oops that’s a blooper Peter what were you thinking or not thinking LOL,” a third added.

SOPA Images via Getty Images Peter Andre