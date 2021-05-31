Peter Andre Inadvertently Sends Boris Johnson A Very Rude Message After Wedding To Carrie Symonds

Boris Johnson was met with many messages of congratulations after marrying Carrie Symonds in a private ceremony over the weekend, but Peter Andre accidentally had fans laughing after sending his good wishes to the prime minister.
The Mysterious Girl singer inadvertently made a joke about a sex act as he posted about the Johnsons’ nuptials on Instagram.
Sharing an image of the couple of their wedding day, Peter learned an valuable lesson about the placement of commas as he wrote: “Enjoy your wedding BJ.”
He later added: “Probs said that wrong 😑.”
“Unfortunate use of words,” one of his followers commented with some laughing emojis.
“SCREAMING,” another wrote.
“Oops that’s a blooper Peter what were you thinking or not thinking LOL,” a third added.
The couple tied the knot at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday afternoon, with a small group of their friends and family present for the ceremony.
Reports of the wedding began circulating on Saturday, with a Downing Strret spokesperson confirming the following morning: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.
“The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.”
PA has reported that the celebration will take place in July 2022, with Symonds set to take on her new husband’s surname, being known as Carrie Johnson as of Saturday.
This is the first marriage for Carrie Johnson, while it is the prime minister’s third.
He was previously married to the artist and journalist Allegra Mostyn-Owen between 1987 and 1993, and the barrister and journalist Marina Wheeler.
Johnson and Wheeler’s divorce was finalised in 2020.