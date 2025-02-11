Peter Kay Breaks Silence On Reports About Having 2 Hecklers Thrown Out Of His Show

Peter Kay on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2017 Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock

Peter Kay has responded to reports of a disturbance at his show in Manchester over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the stand-up comic performed a show at Manchester’s AO Arena, with the comedy site Chortle reporting that the Car Share star had to call on security to eject two people.

The first of these, a man, seemingly would not stop shouting Peter’s Phoenix Nights catchphrase “garlic bread?” at him, prompting the comedian to have the houselights pulled up and security remove the offending audience member and his friends.

Meanwhile, the second person to be ejected was apparently a woman who had shouted “we love you” from the crowd, and as she was removed, Peter is widely reported to have compared her to former Emmerdale and Strictly Come Dancing star Lisa Riley.

Lisa Riley at the TV Baftas in 2018 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

In a statement issued to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning, Peter said: “I didn’t realise it was an insult. The lady who was ejected did look remarkably like Lisa Riley, I don’t know how that is an insult.”

Addressing the incident more broadly, he added: “There comes a point where dealing with repeated hecklers simply isn’t enough.”

Lisa Riley herself also shrugged off the debacle, sharing a cryptic Instagram post on Monday which read: “Keep calm and laugh.”

“It’s a laugh, it’s funny!!!” she added in the comments.

Back in 2017, Peter opened up to Jonathan Ross about how his “garlic bread” catchphrase continues to haunt him.

“Who’d have thought that a food could be a catchphrase?” he pondered. “It wasn’t even a catchphrase! It’s just food!

“And I couldn’t get it in Morrisons the other week… and my wife was in the car with the children and I was ages, and she said, ‘why were you so long?’. I said, ’I couldn’t find garlic bread, and I couldn’t ask for it because I was mortified to say because they all would have said…”

