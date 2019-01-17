Hitman Mark Fellows has been sentenced to a whole-life jail term at Liverpool Crown Court for the murders of gangland “Mr Big” Paul Massey and mob enforcer John Kinsella.

Fellows was convicted on Wednesday for the murder of Massey during a deadly feud involving rival crime gangs in Salford. The feud escalated after father-of-five and grandfather was killed outside his home by a spray of bullets from an Uzi sub-machine gun 2015.

Two years later, another member of Manchester’s underworld, Kinsella, was gunned down while walking his dogs with his pregnant wife.

Fellow defendant Steven Boyle was found guilty of the murder of Kinsella, but not guilty of the murder of Massey. He will be sentenced later today.

Paul Greaney QC, prosecuting, said earlier in the week a whole-life term for Fellows was required given the double murder involved firearms and a substantial degree of planning.

Nick Johnson QC, defending Fellows, asked for “mercy” as the defendant is a father of two who faced dying in jail.

Both men were found not guilty of the attempted murder of Kinsella’s partner, Wendy Owen.