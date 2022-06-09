Some Petrol Companies Are 'Taking Advantage' Of High Oil Prices To Hammer Motorists, Michael Gove Suggests

Fuel prices are soaring Jacob King via PA Wire/PA Images

Some petrol companies may be “taking advantage” of high oil prices to hammer motorists at the pumps, Michael Gove has suggested.

The levelling up secretary said the government would step in if they are found to be making “excess profits” as a result of the Ukraine war.

His comments came as car-users face having to spend £100 just to fill up their tanks.

Prices on the forecourt have soared in recent days, heaping further misery on people already suffering due to the cost of living crisis.

That is despite chancellor Rishi Sunak taking 5p off fuel duty at the spring statement in April.

Speaking to Sky News, Gove said ministers were keeping the situation “under review” to ensure drivers are not being ripped off.

He said: “The situation is difficult for many people and of course it’s all a consequence of the war in Ukraine, and we don’t know how the shockwaves of that war will continue to affect the energy market and the price of petrol for people who are hard-pressed.

“We have taken action to try to deal with the situation – the chancellor has reduced fuel duty – and of course we keep under review all the measures necessary in order to help people with the cost of living.

“One of the things we do need to do is to make sure that every forecourt, every outlet, is making sure that it doesn’t take advantage of this situation to build up excess profits.

“I think we do need to keep a watch on this and I know that the Competition and Markets Authority and others will always keep an eagle eye in order to make sure we don’t have a situation where companies are taking unfair advantage of consumers.”

