Poorest Countries Could Be Left Behind As Wealthy Nations Buy Up Covid Vaccine

Meyer & Meyer via Getty Images Trials of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine suggest it is more than 90% effective

Poor countries could be left behind in the fight against coronavirus as wealthier nations scramble to buy up doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine, campaigners have warned.

On Wednesday, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced its coronavirus vaccine had proven more than 90% effective in trials, leading one the of the UK government’s key scientific advisors to declare that life could be back to normal by spring.

No.10 was quick to tell the public that the UK has procured 40m doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with 10m set to be manufactured by the end of the year if the jab is approved by regulators.

The US has also secured a deal for 100m doses of the vaccine, with another 500m available if needed.

But with Pfizer only able to produce 50m doses of the vaccine by the end of 2020 and another 1.3bn in 2021, global poverty charities and social justice campaigners have warned that people in the poorest parts of the world could be left at the back of the queue for the potentially life-saving vaccines.

“Countries like the UK and US have already bulk bought a huge amount of the medicines, proving that fair global distribution has been set aside by the rich countries in their quest to get their hands on all potential vaccines first,” Nick Dearden, the director of Global Justice Now, told HuffPost UK.

The campaign group has urged Pfizer and BioNTech to put its vaccine into a World Health Organisation (WHO) global patent pool, which would allow others to manufacture and distribute the jab and increase the number of people able to be vaccinated.

Heidi Chow, the organisation’s pharmaceuticals campaigner, warned there was “nowhere near enough” of the Pfizer-manufactured vaccine to meet global demand.

“We are heading towards artificially created scarcity for this vaccine which is completely unacceptable in a global pandemic,” she said.

If Pfizer and BioNTech fail to share the vaccine patent, the WHO must suspend all patents on all Covid-19 medicines, Chow said.

“This is a race against time and we cannot allow the pursuit of profit to triumph over human need.”