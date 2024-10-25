I'm A Pharmacist – These Are The 6 Things I Always To Do To Beat A Cold

visualspace via Getty Images

The nights are drawing in, the weather is cooling down and everything is a gorgeous colour of burnt orange. How beautiful it all is... until we get slapped down by an inevitable autumn cold.

If you’ve found yourself with a bad cough, a blocked nose and a negative Covid test, you might have caught the cold that’s sweeping through the UK right now.

The NHS advised on their website that the cold should shift between one to two weeks, and the symptoms you can expect include:





a blocked or runny nose

sneezing

a sore throat

a hoarse voice

a cough

feeling tired and unwell

And although colds are usually short-lived, they can still disrupt your day-to-day life (and feel like they last FOREVER).

Fortunately, HuffPost UK spoke to Ian Budd, Superintendent Pharmacist for Chemist4U to find out what he does to beat the dreaded lurgy.

Read on to get back to normal in no time at all.

1. Prioritise sleep and rest

Rest is crucial when battling a cold, as it allows your body to focus on recovery. Even if your schedule is demanding, give yourself permission to slow down. Exercise or pushing through work can weaken your immune response, prolonging the illness. If you really want to move, stick to low-intensity activities like walking or gentle stretches. Ensure you’re getting at least 8 hours of sleep, as it’s during sleep that your body repairs itself and fights off infections.

2. Stay hydrated with the right fluids

Drinking plenty of fluids keeps your body hydrated, which is essential for clearing out mucus and easing symptoms. Water, herbal teas, and electrolyte drinks are great options, but you can also get creative with fruit-packed smoothies rich in vitamins. Medicated hot drinks containing decongestants can offer relief for sore throats and blocked noses. For an added home remedy, try gargling with salt water – it’s a simple way to reduce throat irritation and discomfort.

3. Use steam to ease congestion

Congestion can be one of the most annoying cold symptoms, but inhaling steam can help loosen mucus and relieve pressure. Lean over a bowl of hot water with a towel over your head, or take a long, steamy shower to clear your airways. Just be mindful of the water temperature to avoid burns. For an extra boost, add a few drops of eucalyptus or peppermint oil to the water, which can act as a natural decongestant and make breathing easier.

4. Eat immune-boosting foods

What you eat can significantly impact your recovery. Opt for warming soups, especially broths packed with vegetables and protein, as they’re not only soothing but hydrating too. Foods rich in vitamin C, like oranges, kiwi, and bell peppers, can give your immune system a boost. Zinc, found in foods like seeds and nuts, is also important in reducing cold duration. Adding garlic and ginger to your meals may offer additional immune support with their natural anti-inflammatory properties.

5. Keep warm and comfortable

It might seem obvious, but staying warm is more than just comfort – it’s about helping your body conserve energy to fight the virus. Layer up with cosy jumpers or jackets to avoid chills, which can strain your immune system. Keeping warm can also improve circulation, helping white blood cells travel more effectively to fight off infections. If you feel cold, it’s a sign to wrap up – your body needs all the warmth it can get to recover efficiently.

6. Avoid alcohol and smoking

Both alcohol and smoking can seriously hinder your recovery. Alcohol dehydrates your body, which is counterproductive when you need fluids to clear mucus and stay hydrated. Smoking, on the other hand, irritates your throat and lungs, making it harder to shake off a cough or congestion. Even being around smoke can worsen symptoms. Opt for herbal teas and fresh juices instead, which not only hydrate but provide essential nutrients to support your body’s fight against the cold.