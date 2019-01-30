Community pharmacists say the uncertainty over no-deal Brexit is already having an impact on their business as issues with supplies are forcing up the price of key medicines.

The lack of political clarity over the UK leaving the EU with or without a deal in six weeks time has left many smaller chemists struggling to plan for the future, with one telling HuffPost UK: “It’s one of the worst times in the industry I’ve ever known.”

Problems being faced by high-street pharmacies is the latest in a series of no-deal Brexit warnings, from potential plant closures at Airbus, to the possibility that holidaymakers will be hit as travel insurance companies fail to guarantee payouts.

Retailers warned earlier this week that food shortages could lead to higher prices and emptier shelves in the short-term.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said this week that medicines would be prioritised over food in the case of no deal Brexit to ensure there would be no impact on the health industry supply chain.

But pharmacist Ash Kumar, who works in Maidenhead, said he was already struggling to get hold of some drugs and he had started to stockpile certain key medicines in case they can’t get hold of them in the future.

He said: “Brexit has affected us, most of our suppliers are from the EU and availability is already scarce with prices going up.

“We are a business at the end of the day and we’re paying out of our own pocket to ensure people get what they need. In some cases we are paying three of four times more for prescriptions than we are being reimbursed by the NHS.”