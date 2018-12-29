Phillip Schofield Doubting Gemma Collins Will Make First 'Dancing On Ice' Live Show

Phillip Schofield is doubting the chances of infamous quitter Gemma Collins making the first ‘Dancing On Ice’ live show.
The ‘TOWIE’ star is one of the 12 celebrities taking to the ice for the new series of the ITV skating show, but Phillip is concerned she will withdraw from the competition before it begins on 6 January.
Speaking to The Sun, the ‘Dancing On Ice’ presenter said: “I’ve said it to Gemma, ‘If you make the first show it’ll be a miracle’, and she does seem very committed.
“We all know Gemma for being a bit of a quitter so I’m hoping she’ll be there for that first show.”
He continued: “I think the nation is intrigued to see Gemma.
“I think she is surprisingly good - so I think that would be great to see.”
Gemma famously quit ‘I’m a Celebrity’ after just three days in 2014, and has previously admitted she is worried about injuring herself on ‘DOI’.
She said: “Knowing me I’m going to break my leg, my arms and my back all in one week, but let’s hope I do it in style.”
However, last week, she insisted she was determined to be taken seriously on the show, and prove to people she is more than the “fat joke”.
She said: “Everyone thinks I’m the fat joke on the show but whatever’s going to happen in my life, I can do this.
“I can do it. And I’m going to prove every fucker out there wrong. People will be eating their words. That’s how I feel.”
Among the other competitors on the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’ are former ‘Strictly’ pro James Jordan, ‘Love Island’ finalist Wes Nelson and ‘Coronation Street’ star Jane Danson.
‘Dancing On Ice’ begins on Sunday 6 January on ITV.