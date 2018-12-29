Phillip Schofield Doubting Gemma Collins Will Make First 'Dancing On Ice' Live Show

Phillip Schofield is doubting the chances of infamous quitter Gemma Collins making the first ‘Dancing On Ice’ live show. The ‘TOWIE’ star is one of the 12 celebrities taking to the ice for the new series of the ITV skating show, but Phillip is concerned she will withdraw from the competition before it begins on 6 January.

PA Wire/PA Images

Speaking to The Sun, the ‘Dancing On Ice’ presenter said: “I’ve said it to Gemma, ‘If you make the first show it’ll be a miracle’, and she does seem very committed. “We all know Gemma for being a bit of a quitter so I’m hoping she’ll be there for that first show.” He continued: “I think the nation is intrigued to see Gemma. “I think she is surprisingly good - so I think that would be great to see.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images