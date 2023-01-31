Rége-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Phoebe Dynevor has confirmed she will not be appearing in the forthcoming third series of Bridgeton.

The British actor played leading character Daphne Bridgerton in the first season of the Netflix period drama, before reprising her role as a supporting cast member in the second.

However, with the show moving its focus onto another new love story in its third outing, Phoebe has revealed will not be rejoining the cast.

She told ScreenRant that she is “sadly not in season three” of the award-winning show, adding: “Potentially in the future. But season three, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

Phoebe recently sparked speculation about her future on the hit drama when she cryptically told Variety: “Well I did my two seasons... I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

Daphne’s relationship with Simon Bassett – played by Rége-Jean Page – was the focus of the first season, with the love story of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma (Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley) taking centre stage in the second.

Simon and Daphne's romance took centre stage in the first season LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

It was previously announced that the third season will see the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) taking the spotlightl in a deviation from the original book series.

Last year, Phoebe’s co-star Rége-Jean – who did not appear in Bridgerton’s second series – shut down rumours that he was set to return.

He also declared that he’d have no qualms if his character was recast to another actor.