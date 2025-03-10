Pierce Brosnan pictured in February 2024 via Associated Press

Pierce Brosnan has weighed in on the ongoing changes behind the scenes at the James Bond franchise.

Last month, it was revealed that long-time 007 producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli – who have been in charge of every Bond movie since 1995, when Pierce first took over as the titular spy – would be stepping back from their creative duties.

Moving forward, Amazon MGM Studios will now be taking over creative control of the blockbuster franchise, a decision which Pierce admitted to the Telegraph he has mixed feelings about.

Advertisement

“In this world that is moving so fast now, at the speed of light, [the takeover] does come with a certain lament,” he said.

Pierce continued: “I thought it was coming for some time I guess, but I think it was the right decision for Barbara and Michael.

“It takes great courage for them to let go. They will still have a say in matters. I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, Pierce added that it should be “a given” that the actor succeeding Daniel Craig as 007 should not be an American.

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in Tomorrow Never Dies Moviestore/Shutterstock

Although the James Bond character is British, as are most of the actors who have played him in the past, he has once been played by an Australian, George Lazenby, while Pierce himself is Irish.

Advertisement

The character has been played by an American once before, albeit not on the big screen, when Barry Nelson brought 007 to life in an episode of the anthology series Climax!, based on the book Casino Royale.