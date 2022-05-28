Piers Morgan Speaks Out Amid Reports Of Him Taking Six-Week Break From His New Show

Piers Morgan has spoken out amid claims he’s set to take a lengthy break from his topical nightly show.
Last month, the divisive former Good Morning Britain anchor began presenting his new show Piers Morgan Uncensored, which airs on Talk TV in the UK and Fox Nation in the US.
In the weeks since its launch, reports have claimed that viewing figures for Piers’ show have taken a nosedive, with other programmes on Talk TV reportedly recording no audience at all at some points.
On Thursday afternoon, it was claimed by MediaGuido that Piers was to take a “six-week break from his show”, which put many in mind of when Andrew Neil announced a similar hiatus from the ailing GB News during the station’s infancy, only to never end up coming back.
In fact, Andrew Neil’s name even began trending on Twitter shortly after MediaGuido’s claim about Piers was posted:
However, in The Independent’s report about Piers’ “break”, they cited “insiders” who claimed the host’s leave was pre-scheduled for later in the summer, to allow him to focus on a new project about serial killers for Talk TV.
Piers later appeared to confirm this in a tweet, which read: “Apparently, I’m ‘going on holiday for 6 weeks’.
“The good news is that a real-life hologram of me will be hosting [Piers Morgan Uncensored] for the next 10 weeks. Then I’ll be hanging out in America for a bit with serial killers. So may or may not be back depending how that goes…”
Amid reports of struggling ratings at Talk TV, Piers previously tweeted: “Linear TV [is] increasingly irrelevant [compared] to total eyeball potential for a global show like this, especially with younger viewers who don’t really watch TV any more.”
However, this somewhat contradicts what he repeatedly used to say during his tenure on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, when he would often goad BBC rival Dan Walker over their respective viewing figures.